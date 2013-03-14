MUMBAI, March 14 India's benchmark 10-year bond prices rose after February core wholesale price index came well below expectations, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next week.

The lower-than-expected rise in core inflation helped offset the initially negative reaction to the headline inflation data, which came in above expectations.

The 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 7.86 percent from its previous close on a volatile session that saw yields gain to as high as 7.91 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)