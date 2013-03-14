Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI, March 14 India's benchmark 10-year bond prices rose after February core wholesale price index came well below expectations, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next week.
The lower-than-expected rise in core inflation helped offset the initially negative reaction to the headline inflation data, which came in above expectations.
The 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 7.86 percent from its previous close on a volatile session that saw yields gain to as high as 7.91 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)