MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian bond yields and swap rates rose after data showing headline inflation in November accelerated more than expected, cementing expectations the central bank will raise interest rates for a third consecutive time at its policy review on Wednesday.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.94 percent from levels before the wholesale inflation data on Monday.

The country's 1-year overnight index swap (OIS) rose 5 bps to 8.57 percent, while the 5-year OIS rose 4 bps to 8.53 percent.

The wholesale price index (WPI) rose 7.52 percent in November, above the 7 percent seen in October. Analysts had expected WPI at 7 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)