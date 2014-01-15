MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian bonds as well as interest rate-sensitive shares rallied on Wednesday after data showed wholesale prices rose much less than expected, raising expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on Jan. 28.

India's wholesale price index rose 6.16 percent in December, below a 7.00 percent forecast in a Reuters poll and a 7.52 percent rise in November.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 8.63 percent from levels before the data. The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the 1-year rate each fell 4 bps, according to dealers.

Interest rate-sensitive stocks also gained. The NSE bank sub-index was up 1.8 percent, helping push the broader NSE index to a 1.1 percent gain. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)