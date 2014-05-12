A broker looks at a computer screen while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI Indian markets are so sure the opposition party will win the country's elections that traders are already living in Modi-land, making some regulators and brokers nervous that anything short of a decisive win could spark the worst sell-off in years.

Below are the circuit breaker rules for Indian stock exchanges that were implemented in October 2013. All percentage changes for declines in the benchmark index are calculated from the previous session's close.

* Trigger: 20 Percent

Markets close for rest of the trading session.

* Trigger: 15 Percent

Time Halt duration

Before 1 PM 75 Minutes

Between 1-2 PM 45 Minutes

On or after 2 PM Markets close for the day

* Trigger: 10 Percent

Time Halt duration

Before 1 PM 15 Minutes

1 PM - 2.30 PM 15 Minutes

At or After 2:30 PM No Halt

(Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)