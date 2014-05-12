MUMBAI Indian markets are so sure the opposition party will win the country's elections that traders are already living in Modi-land, making some regulators and brokers nervous that anything short of a decisive win could spark the worst sell-off in years.
Below are the circuit breaker rules for Indian stock exchanges that were implemented in October 2013. All percentage changes for declines in the benchmark index are calculated from the previous session's close.
* Trigger: 20 Percent
Markets close for rest of the trading session.
* Trigger: 15 Percent
Time Halt duration
Before 1 PM 75 Minutes
Between 1-2 PM 45 Minutes
On or after 2 PM Markets close for the day
* Trigger: 10 Percent
Time Halt duration
Before 1 PM 15 Minutes
1 PM - 2.30 PM 15 Minutes
At or After 2:30 PM No Halt
(Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)