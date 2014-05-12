MUMBAI, May 12 Indian markets are so sure the opposition party will win the country's elections that traders are already living in Modi-land, making some regulators and brokers nervous that anything short of a decisive win could spark the worst sell-off in years. Below are the circuit breaker rules for Indian stock exchanges that were implemented in October 2013. All percentage changes for declines in the benchmark index are calculated from the previous session's close. * Trigger: 20 Percent Markets close for rest of the trading session. * Trigger: 15 Percent Time Halt duration Before 1 PM 75 Minutes Between 1-2 PM 45 Minutes On or after 2 PM Markets close for the day * Trigger: 10 Percent Time Halt duration Before 1 PM 15 Minutes 1 PM - 2.30 PM 15 Minutes At or After 2:30 PM No Halt (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)