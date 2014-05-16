MUMBAI, May 16 India's election results on
Friday could usher in the most profound economic change in a
generation if opposition leader Narendra Modi wins a clear
mandate for his agenda to revive growth and create jobs.
Indian shares hit record highs on Tuesday
in anticipation the BJP and its allies would win a majority,
raising the prospect of a steep sell-off should they fall short.
Below are the circuit breaker rules for Indian stock
exchanges that were implemented in October 2013. All percentage
changes for declines in the benchmark index are calculated from
the previous session's close.
* Trigger: 20 Percent
Markets close for rest of the trading session.
* Trigger: 15 Percent
Time Halt duration
Before 1 PM 75 Minutes
Between 1-2 PM 45 Minutes
On or after 2 PM Markets close for the day
* Trigger: 10 Percent
Time Halt duration
Before 1 PM 15 Minutes
1 PM - 2.30 PM 15 Minutes
At or After 2:30 PM No Halt
(Compiled by Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)