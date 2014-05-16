MUMBAI, May 16 India's election results on Friday could usher in the most profound economic change in a generation if opposition leader Narendra Modi wins a clear mandate for his agenda to revive growth and create jobs. Indian shares hit record highs on Tuesday in anticipation the BJP and its allies would win a majority, raising the prospect of a steep sell-off should they fall short. Below are the circuit breaker rules for Indian stock exchanges that were implemented in October 2013. All percentage changes for declines in the benchmark index are calculated from the previous session's close. * Trigger: 20 Percent Markets close for rest of the trading session. * Trigger: 15 Percent Time Halt duration Before 1 PM 75 Minutes Between 1-2 PM 45 Minutes On or after 2 PM Markets close for the day * Trigger: 10 Percent Time Halt duration Before 1 PM 15 Minutes 1 PM - 2.30 PM 15 Minutes At or After 2:30 PM No Halt (Compiled by Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)