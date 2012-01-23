MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday afternoon on good demand in spot market and a rise in U.S. soybean prices, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean rose 1 percent to $11.98-3/4 per bushel by 0754 GMT on good export demand and concerns over soybean production in South America due to dry weather.

* U.S. weekly soybean exports surged to a three-month high, topping trade expectations, according to government data released on Friday.

* "Dry weather is driving the market higher," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade.

"Dryness has already affected soybean crop in South America. Market is closely monitoring the weather."

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.44 percent at 706.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean rose 0.49 percent to 2,539 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed 0.81 percent to 3,488 rupees.

* A drop in rapeseed area was also underpinning sentiments, analysts said. Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down compared to 6.82 million hectares during the same period a year earlier.

* A rise in rupee capped the gains. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose by 4.55 rupees to 705.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed up 29 rupees to 2,473 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,496 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)