MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures fell on Thursday afternoon on profit-taking, driven by a
strong rupee and a drop in overseas prices, though thin soybean
arrivals in spot market limited the downside, analysts said.
* Rapeseed futures were steady as a drop in acreage under
the oilseed outweighed last week's rainfall in the growing
areas, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.81 percent
at 3,199 ringgit per tonne by 0904 GMT, while U.S. soybean
fell 0.35 percent to $12.15-3/4 per bushel.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.35 percent at
742.6 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 766.90
rupees on Tuesday.
* "Movement in the rupee is prompting profit-booking. For
the past two days it is strengthening," said Vinita Advani, an
analyst with Geojit Comtrade.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was
trading at 52.80 to the dollar compared with 52.95/52.96 at
close on Wednesday.
* The most-active January soybean fell 1.72 percent
to 2,537 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed edged
down 0.19 percent to 3,722 rupees.
* Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in
the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the
same period a year earlier.
* India's soymeal exports in December rose to 798,041
tonnes, from 611,157 tonnes a year ago, data released by Solvent
Extractors' Association of India showed.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 5.35 rupees to
744.8 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 24 rupees to 2,508 per 100
kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 16 rupees to
3,541 per 100 kg.
* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012
are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all
the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia
changed export taxes, a senior industry official said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)