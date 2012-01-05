MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Thursday afternoon on profit-taking, driven by a strong rupee and a drop in overseas prices, though thin soybean arrivals in spot market limited the downside, analysts said.

* Rapeseed futures were steady as a drop in acreage under the oilseed outweighed last week's rainfall in the growing areas, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.81 percent at 3,199 ringgit per tonne by 0904 GMT, while U.S. soybean fell 0.35 percent to $12.15-3/4 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.35 percent at 742.6 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* "Movement in the rupee is prompting profit-booking. For the past two days it is strengthening," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was trading at 52.80 to the dollar compared with 52.95/52.96 at close on Wednesday.

* The most-active January soybean fell 1.72 percent to 2,537 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed edged down 0.19 percent to 3,722 rupees.

* Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* India's soymeal exports in December rose to 798,041 tonnes, from 611,157 tonnes a year ago, data released by Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 5.35 rupees to 744.8 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 24 rupees to 2,508 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 16 rupees to 3,541 per 100 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)