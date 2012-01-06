MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Friday afternoon on weak demand in the physical market and due to a strong rupee, while rapeseed futures rose as the areas under the cultivation dropped, analysts said.

* A sharp fall in the U.S. market on Thursday also weighed on sentiment, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.34 percent at 3,201 ringgit per tonne by 0739 GMT, while U.S. soybean was up 0.31 percent at $12.06-3/4 per bushel, after losing 1.7 percent in the previous session.

* "Stockists demand for soybean has fallen. Oil millers have slowed down purchases, but demand is likely to improve in coming days at lower levels," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.62 percent at 738.15 rupees per 10 kg. It hit a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee rose on Friday as some banks sold dollars.

* The most-active January soybean fell 0.85 percent to 2,506 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed rose 0.37 percent to 3,756 rupees.

* Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* India's soymeal exports in December rose to 798,041 tonnes, from 611,157 tonnes a year ago, data released by Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 6.95 rupees to 736.9 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 27 rupees to 2,466 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 26 rupees to 3,545 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)