MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures are likely to open steady as rainfall in key rapeseed growing areas offsets firmness in U.S. soy prices due to dry weather in South America, analysts said.

* Rajasthan, the country' top rapeseed producer, received rain on the weekend and the state is likely to get more rain in next three days, the weather department said on its website.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.16 percent at 3,209 ringgit per tonne by 0342 GMT. U.S. soybean rose 0.74 percent $11.98-1/4 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 3 percent at 716.4 rupees per 10 kg on Saturday. It hit a record high of 766.90 rupees last week.

* The most-active January soybean contract fell 1.9 percent to 2,466.5 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, while January rapeseed dropped 1.6 percent to 3,664 rupees.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for 2011/12 soybean production in Argentina and Brazil, citing dry weather that has cut yield prospects. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)