MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday afternoon on good rainfall in rapeseed-growing areas in the past few days and a firm rupee that made edible oils import cheaper, analysts said.

* A rise in Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soy futures limited the losses, they said.

* "Firmness in the rupee is hitting sentiment," Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities, said. "North India got good rainfall in the past few days. It is good for the rapeseed crop's vegetative growth."

* The February soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.32 percent at 706.5 rupees per 10 kg by 1:51 p.m.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was stronger at 50.94 to the dollar against 51.36/37 at Monday's close.

* The most-active February soybean fell 1.64 percent to 2,514.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed slipped 1.34 percent to 3,395 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.12 percent at 3,161 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean jumped 1.58 percent to $11.76-1/2 per bushel.

* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down compared to 6.82 million hectares during the same period a year earlier.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 1.95 rupees to 709.25 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 22 rupees to 2,437 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,528 per 100 kg.

* India imported 669,912 tonnes of vegetable oils in December, down 21.7 percent from the previous month, deterred by ample local oilseeds supply and a weak rupee, trade data showed on Jan. 15. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)