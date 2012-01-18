MUMBAI Jan 18 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open higher following strong leads from
overnight trade in Chicago, though improved output prospects
after good rainfall in rapeseed-growing areas could limit the
upside in prices, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean futures rose 2.2 percent on Tuesday after
last week's 2.7 percent decline.
* The most-active February soybean last closed down
1.1 percent at 2,528.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
slipped 1.42 percent to 3,392 rupees.
* The February soyoil on NCDEX last ended down 0.2
percent at 707.3 rupees per 10 kg.
* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million
hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down from 6.82 million
hectares during the same period a year earlier.
* India imported 669,912 tonnes of vegetable oils in
December, down 21.7 percent from the previous month, deterred by
ample local oilseeds supply and a weak rupee, trade data showed
on Jan. 15.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)