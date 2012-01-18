MUMBAI Jan 18 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher following strong leads from overnight trade in Chicago, though improved output prospects after good rainfall in rapeseed-growing areas could limit the upside in prices, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean futures rose 2.2 percent on Tuesday after last week's 2.7 percent decline.

* The most-active February soybean last closed down 1.1 percent at 2,528.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed slipped 1.42 percent to 3,392 rupees.

* The February soyoil on NCDEX last ended down 0.2 percent at 707.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down from 6.82 million hectares during the same period a year earlier.

* India imported 669,912 tonnes of vegetable oils in December, down 21.7 percent from the previous month, deterred by ample local oilseeds supply and a weak rupee, trade data showed on Jan. 15. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)