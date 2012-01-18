MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell for a third straight day on Wednesday on weak spot demand for edible oils, good rainfall in rapeseed-growing areas and easing prices in the overseas markets, analysts said.

* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters, also weighed on sentiments.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.63 percent at 695.8 rupees per 10 kg by 0807 GMT.

* "In local spot markets demand was weak for edible oils. Soyoil supplies are rising in local and overseas markets due to higher crushing of soybean in December," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* The most-active February soybean fell 2.08 percent to 2,476 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed slipped 1.06 percent to 3,356 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.63 percent at 3,144 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean fell 0.42 percent to $11.78-1/2 per bushel.

* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 8.6 rupees to 700.15 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 12 rupees to 2,423 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed slumped by 130 rupees to 3,479 per 100 kg.

* The top rapeseed growing north-western Rajasthan state received rains over the past few days, weather department data showed. Rainfall is good for the crop's vegetative growth, traders said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)