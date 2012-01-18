MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell for a third straight day on Wednesday on weak spot
demand for edible oils, good rainfall in rapeseed-growing areas
and easing prices in the overseas markets, analysts said.
* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and
at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters, also
weighed on sentiments.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.63 percent at
695.8 rupees per 10 kg by 0807 GMT.
* "In local spot markets demand was weak for edible oils.
Soyoil supplies are rising in local and overseas markets due to
higher crushing of soybean in December," said Vimla Reddy, an
analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* The most-active February soybean fell 2.08 percent
to 2,476 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed slipped
1.06 percent to 3,356 rupees.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.63 percent
at 3,144 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean fell 0.42
percent to $11.78-1/2 per bushel.
* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil
from Malaysia and Indonesia.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil dropped 8.6 rupees to
700.15 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 12 rupees to 2,423 per 100
kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed slumped by 130
rupees to 3,479 per 100 kg.
* The top rapeseed growing north-western Rajasthan state
received rains over the past few days, weather department data
showed. Rainfall is good for the crop's vegetative growth,
traders said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)