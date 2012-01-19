MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures snapped a 3-day losing streak on Thursday on bargain-buying sparked by hopes the price fall would attract stockists, though a drop in the overseas prices weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.62 percent at 693.05 rupees per 10 kg by 0745 GMT, after losing more than 3 percent since the beginning of week.

* "At lower levels, demand is likely to improve for soyoil and soymeal. Usually, the poultry industry buys actively during winter months," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* The most-active February soybean rose 0.87 percent to 2,491 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed edged up 0.27 percent to 3,320 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.75 percent at 3,156 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.4 percent to $11.88-1/4 per bushel.

* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)