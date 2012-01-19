MUMBAI Jan 19 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures snapped a 3-day losing streak on Thursday on
bargain-buying sparked by hopes the price fall would attract
stockists, though a drop in the overseas prices weighed on
sentiment, analysts said.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.62 percent at 693.05
rupees per 10 kg by 0745 GMT, after losing more than 3 percent
since the beginning of week.
* "At lower levels, demand is likely to improve for soyoil
and soymeal. Usually, the poultry industry buys actively during
winter months," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Angel Commodities Broking.
* The most-active February soybean rose 0.87 percent
to 2,491 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed edged
up 0.27 percent to 3,320 rupees.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.75 percent
at 3,156 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.4
percent to $11.88-1/4 per bushel.
* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil
from Malaysia and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)