MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian soybean and soyoil futures extended the previous session's gains on Friday on improved spot demand and firm overseas prices, analysts said.

* Rapeseed was flat as rains in growing areas outweighed a drop in acreage, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.44 percent at 3,171 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.5 percent to $12.03 per bushel by 0815 GMT.

* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* February soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.57 percent at 700.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Rapeseed area has fallen, but yields are likely to improve due to recent rainfall in Rajasthan. It was good for the crop," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The top rapeseed growing north-western Rajasthan state received rains over the past few days, weather department data showed.

* The most-active February soybean rose 0.78 percent to 2,514 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed was steady at 3,362 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil climbed up by 5.25 rupees to 703.5 per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 40 rupees to 2,460 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,538 per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down compared to 6.82 million hectares during the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)