MUMBAI, March 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open steady on Thursday morning as
profit-taking, driven by a drop in the world market, is seen
offsetting a weak rupee and an estimated drop in local rapeseed
output, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.09 percent
at 3,365 ringgit per tonne by 0351 GMT, while U.S. soybean
eased 0.15 percent to $13.53 per bush.
* Rapeseed for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.65 percent at
3,936 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a record
high of 3,989 rupees.
* The country's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6
percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade
body said on March 18.
* Soybean for April delivery closed up 0.77 percent
at 2,913.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of
2,960 rupees. April soyoil rose 0.5 percent to 738.85
rupees per 10 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive
and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
