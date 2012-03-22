MUMBAI, March 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Thursday morning as profit-taking, driven by a drop in the world market, is seen offsetting a weak rupee and an estimated drop in local rapeseed output, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.09 percent at 3,365 ringgit per tonne by 0351 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.15 percent to $13.53 per bush.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.65 percent at 3,936 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a record high of 3,989 rupees.

* The country's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* Soybean for April delivery closed up 0.77 percent at 2,913.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960 rupees. April soyoil rose 0.5 percent to 738.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)