MUMBAI, April 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to rise more than 1 percent early on Monday, bolstered by firm overseas markets and dwindling supplies of soybean in local spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 2.36 percent at 3,514 ringgit per tonne by 0401 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.71 percent to $14.13 per bushel.

* The most-active soybean April contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.9 percent on Saturday at 3,085.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record 3,093 rupees.

* Soyoil for April delivery ended up 1.97 percent at 751.4 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April delivery jumped 3 percent to 3,867 rupees per 100 kg.

* Additional special margin imposed on long positions of soybean and rapeseed by the NCDEX could limit the upside, analysts said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)