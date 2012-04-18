MUMBAI, April 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures dropped on Wednesday as a fall in world prices triggered
profit-taking, while a rally in spot prices moderated demand.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.34 percent
at 3,491 ringgit per tonne by 0836 GMT, while U.S. soybean
eased 0.35 percent to $14.20-3/4 per bushel.
* May soybean on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) dropped 0.96 percent to 3,256
rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 3,344 rupees last
week.
* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 1.52 percent at
3,895 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.75 percent
to 758.8 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7
rupees last week.
* "Sharp rise in spot prices moderated demand. Traders are
also booking profits in futures market due to a drop in
Malaysian palm oil prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at
Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 1.25 rupees to 753.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down
3 rupees at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 31 rupees to 3,850 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)