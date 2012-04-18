MUMBAI, April 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Wednesday as a fall in world prices triggered profit-taking, while a rally in spot prices moderated demand.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.34 percent at 3,491 ringgit per tonne by 0836 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.35 percent to $14.20-3/4 per bushel.

* May soybean on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) dropped 0.96 percent to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a record high of 3,344 rupees last week.

* Rapeseed for May delivery was down 1.52 percent at 3,895 rupees per 100 kg. May soyoil eased 0.75 percent to 758.8 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 780.7 rupees last week.

* "Sharp rise in spot prices moderated demand. Traders are also booking profits in futures market due to a drop in Malaysian palm oil prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 1.25 rupees to 753.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 3 rupees at 3,249 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 31 rupees to 3,850 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)