MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Monday morning tracking a firm U.S. market and on better demand in the local spot markets, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean rose 1.01 percent to $11.99 per bushel by 0347 GMT on higher export demand.

* U.S. weekly soybean exports surged to a three-month high, topping trade expectations, according to government data on Friday.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.36 percent at 703.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean rose 0.78 percent to 2,526.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed climbed 3.3 percent to 3,460 rupees.

* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down compared to 6.82 million hectares during the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)