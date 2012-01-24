MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Tuesday as China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India and a firm rupee are seen offsetting a rise in the U.S. market, analysts said.

* Beijing has halted imports of oilmeals from India after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* U.S. soybean futures surged 2.5 percent on Monday for their biggest gain in two weeks on a declining dollar and concerns that rains in Argentina will not be ample enough to relieve crop stress after weeks of dry weather in the major South American soy exporter. [ID: nL4E8CN5FK]

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed higher 0.46 percent at 706.8 rupees per 10 kg on Monday.

* The most-active February soybean rose 0.55 percent to 2,540.5 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while April rapeseed climbed 0.72 percent to 3,485 rupees.

* A drop in rapeseed area was also underpinning sentiments, analysts said. Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down compared to 6.82 million hectares during the same period a year earlier.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)