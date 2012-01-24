MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian soybean and soyoil futures climbed on Tuesday afternoon on good demand in the physical market and as a jump in the U.S. market buoyed sentiment, analysts said.

* Rapeseed futures fell slightly as China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India offset a drop in area under cultivation, they said.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* U.S. soybean futures surged 2.5 percent on Monday on a declining dollar and concerns that rains in Argentina will not be ample enough to relieve crop stress after weeks of dry weather in the major South American soy exporter.

* "Soybean arrivals have fallen. Demand is good," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

"The rally in the U.S. market is pushing up prices in India. Weather in South America will remain a key driver in the short term"

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.76 percent at 712.2 rupees per 10 kg by 0835 GMT.

* The most-active February soybean rose 1.24 percent to 2,572 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.32 percent to 3,474 rupees.

* Indian farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down compared to 6.82 million hectares during the same period a year earlier.

* A rise in the rupee weighed on sentiments, analysts said. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time reduces returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose by 4.35 rupees to 709.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed up 22 rupees to 2,486 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 11 rupees to 3,493 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)