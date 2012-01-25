MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Wednesday as good demand in the physical market and gains in Malaysian palm oil prices are seen offsetting China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India, analysts said.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.35 percent at 3,176 ringgit per tonne by 0318 GMT, while U.S. soybean fell 0.02 percent to $12.17-1/2 per bushel.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.09 percent at 706.15 rupees per 10 kg on Tuesday.

* The most-active February soybean finished up 0.06 percent at 2,542 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 2.5 percent to 3,398 rupees.

* India imports edible oils, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)