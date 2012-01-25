MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Wednesday afternoon as good demand in the physical market and gains in Malaysian palm oil prices offset China's decision to suspend oilmeal imports from India, analysts said.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.38 percent at 3,177 ringgit per tonne by 0818 GMT, while U.S. soybean edged up 0.29 percent to $12.23-1/2 per bushel.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 707.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Arrivals of oilseeds have gone down in local spot markets. Palm oil prices have risen in Malaysia. That are giving support to prices," said an analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* India imports edible oils mainly in the form of palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* The most-active February soybean was up 0.16 percent at 2,546 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed was unchanged at 3,398 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)