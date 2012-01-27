MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to edge lower on Friday morning, tracking
weak overseas market, with a firm rupee and China's decision
earlier this week to suspend oilmeal imports from India also
weighing.
* U.S. soybean was down 0.31 percent at $12.19 per
bushel by 0347 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
were up 0.03 percent at 3,132 ringgit per tonne, after shedding
1.2 percent in the previous session.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
* The February soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at
707.6 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The most-active February soybean finished up 0.06
percent at 2,543.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
dropped 0.38 percent to 3,385 rupees on Wednesday.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
strengthened in early Friday trade on expectations of a likely
spur in demand for risky assets on hopes Greece will reach an
agreement on restructuring its debt.
