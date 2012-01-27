MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge lower on Friday morning, tracking weak overseas market, with a firm rupee and China's decision earlier this week to suspend oilmeal imports from India also weighing.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.31 percent at $12.19 per bushel by 0347 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.03 percent at 3,132 ringgit per tonne, after shedding 1.2 percent in the previous session.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* The February soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 707.6 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active February soybean finished up 0.06 percent at 2,543.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed dropped 0.38 percent to 3,385 rupees on Wednesday.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee strengthened in early Friday trade on expectations of a likely spur in demand for risky assets on hopes Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring its debt. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)