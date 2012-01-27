MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Friday afternoon, tracking a weak overseas market and on a firm rupee at home, while rapeseed futures were treading water, analyst said.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee strengthened in early Friday trade on expectations of a likely spur in demand for risky assets on hopes Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring its debt.

* "The drop in the world market and firm rupee are hurting sentiments," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

"Rapeseed prices will come under pressure from next week as supply from new season crop will rise."

* U.S. soybean was down 0.22 percent at $12.20 per bushel at 0719 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.1 percent at 3,134 ringgit per tonne, after shedding 1.2 percent in the previous session.

* The February soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.68 percent at 702.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active February soybean was 0.47 percent lower at 2,531.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed nudged up 0.06 percent to 3,387 rupees.

* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1 after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of India's rapeseed exports.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell by 3.8 rupees to 705.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 7 rupees to 2,519 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 5 rupees to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)