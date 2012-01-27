MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures eased on Friday afternoon, tracking a weak overseas
market and on a firm rupee at home, while rapeseed futures were
treading water, analyst said.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims gains of oilmeal exporters. The rupee
strengthened in early Friday trade on expectations of a likely
spur in demand for risky assets on hopes Greece will reach an
agreement on restructuring its debt.
* "The drop in the world market and firm rupee are hurting
sentiments," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
"Rapeseed prices will come under pressure from next week as
supply from new season crop will rise."
* U.S. soybean was down 0.22 percent at $12.20 per
bushel at 0719 GMT, while Malaysian palm oil futures
were up 0.1 percent at 3,134 ringgit per tonne, after shedding
1.2 percent in the previous session.
* The February soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.68 percent at
702.8 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active February soybean was 0.47 percent
lower at 2,531.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
nudged up 0.06 percent to 3,387 rupees.
* Beijing halted imports of oilmeals from India from Jan. 1
after it found a hazardous chemical in the product last year, an
Indian trade body said on Monday, threatening about half of
India's rapeseed exports.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil fell by 3.8 rupees to
705.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased 7 rupees to 2,519
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose
by 5 rupees to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)