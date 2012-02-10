MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures eased on Friday afternoon tracking weak overseas
markets, while rapeseed edged higher on concerns the severe cold
wave in the key growing areas may hurt the crop, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean was down 0.55 percent at $12.20-3/4 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.7
percent lower at 3,126 ringgit per tonne by 0737 GMT.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36 percent
lower at 696.7 rupees per 10 kg.
* "The severe cold wave condition in Rajasthan is not good
for rapeseed crop. It is likely to lower the production," said
Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Dealers said the cold wave was delaying arrivals from new
rapeseed crop.
* The cold wave is likely to prevail in north western
Rajasthan, the biggest rapeseed producer in the country, for
next one day, the weather department said on Friday.
* The most-active March soybean contract was 0.37
percent lower at 2,535 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
rose 0.26 percent to 3,431 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up by 0.7 rupees
to 702.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 11 rupees to
2,507 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 29 rupees to 3,429 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)