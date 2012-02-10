MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Friday afternoon tracking weak overseas markets, while rapeseed edged higher on concerns the severe cold wave in the key growing areas may hurt the crop, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.55 percent at $12.20-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.7 percent lower at 3,126 ringgit per tonne by 0737 GMT.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36 percent lower at 696.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* "The severe cold wave condition in Rajasthan is not good for rapeseed crop. It is likely to lower the production," said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Dealers said the cold wave was delaying arrivals from new rapeseed crop.

* The cold wave is likely to prevail in north western Rajasthan, the biggest rapeseed producer in the country, for next one day, the weather department said on Friday.

* The most-active March soybean contract was 0.37 percent lower at 2,535 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed rose 0.26 percent to 3,431 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil edged up by 0.7 rupees to 702.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 11 rupees to 2,507 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 29 rupees to 3,429 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)