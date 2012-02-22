MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Wednesday in line with the overseas markets, but local market may fall in afternoon trade on profit-taking.

* The U.S. soybean futures were down 0.16 percent at $12.69 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures were 0.09 percent up at 3,271 ringgit per tonne by 0346 GMT.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 2.92 percent higher at 3,593 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday, after hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees earlier in the day.

* Soybean for March delivery ended 1.11 percent higher at 2,630.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March ended 0.87 percent higher at 715.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Feb. 14, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)