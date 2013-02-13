MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Wednesday, dampened by an expected rise in edible oil imports and as the country is set to produce a bumper rapeseed crop.

* As of 0814 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.88 percent at 2,512 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans had eased 0.26 percent to $14.17 per bushel.

* "The country's edible oil imports in January are likely to hit an all-time high. In such a situation, supplies of soyoil are rising in the local market due to soybean crushing," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* India's vegetable oil imports are expected to have jumped nearly 29 percent to an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from Indonesia and especially Malaysia.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.63 percent lower at 699.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* "The edible oil supplies situation will remain comfortable in the coming months. Rapeseed production is estimated to be higher. That will enhance supplies from March," Mathur said.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery was down 0.25 percent at 3,175 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.29 percent to 3,408 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 1.35 rupees to 732.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 2 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 17 rupees to 3,817 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)