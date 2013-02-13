MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures eased on Wednesday, dampened by an expected rise in
edible oil imports and as the country is set to produce a bumper
rapeseed crop.
* As of 0814 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 1.88 percent at 2,512 ringgit per tonne, while U.S.
soybeans had eased 0.26 percent to $14.17 per bushel.
* "The country's edible oil imports in January are likely to
hit an all-time high. In such a situation, supplies of soyoil
are rising in the local market due to soybean crushing," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* India's vegetable oil imports are expected to have jumped
nearly 29 percent to an all-time high in January on record
purchases of cheap palm oil from Indonesia and especially
Malaysia.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
0.63 percent lower at 699.6 rupees per 10 kg.
* "The edible oil supplies situation will remain comfortable
in the coming months. Rapeseed production is estimated to be
higher. That will enhance supplies from March," Mathur said.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
was down 0.25 percent at 3,175 rupees per 100 kg, while
the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.29 percent
to 3,408 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 1.35 rupees to 732.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
up 2 rupees to 3,324 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur, in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose by 17 rupees to 3,817 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)