MUMBAI Dec 14 India's 1-year overnight index swap fell around 3 basis points on Friday after data showed the headline wholesale price index rose less-than-expected in November, raising hopes the Reserve Bank of India will consider cutting interest rates.

The 1-year overnight index swap fell 3 basis points to 7.62 percent from levels before the data, according to a trader. The RBI meets next week although a majority of analysts expect the central bank to hold rates until early next year.

The rupee was slightly stronger at 54.41/43 to the dollar from around 54.45 levels before the data. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 bp to 8.15 percent, while the BSE stock index edged up 0.3 percent.

India's wholesale price index rose 7.24 percent in November, compared with expectations for a 7.6 percent rise.

