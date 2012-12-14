MUMBAI Dec 14 India's 1-year overnight index
swap fell around 3 basis points on Friday after data showed the
headline wholesale price index rose less-than-expected in
November, raising hopes the Reserve Bank of India will consider
cutting interest rates.
The 1-year overnight index swap fell 3 basis
points to 7.62 percent from levels before the data, according to
a trader. The RBI meets next week although a majority of
analysts expect the central bank to hold rates until early next
year.
The rupee was slightly stronger at 54.41/43 to the
dollar from around 54.45 levels before the data. The benchmark
10-year bond yield fell 1 bp to 8.15 percent,
while the BSE stock index edged up 0.3 percent.
India's wholesale price index rose 7.24 percent in November,
compared with expectations for a 7.6 percent rise.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)