NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian shares fell 1 percent early on Monday as worries about slowing growth and sluggish policy initiatives mount amid lingering uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis.

Leading mobile operator Bharti Airtel dropped more than 3 percent after police searched the company's office along with that of Vodafone's Indian unit over the weekend, seeking details on spectrum allocation by the government to operators between 2001-02.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.03 percent at 16,203.04 points, with all but 2 of its components trading lower.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.1 percent at 4,851.60 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)