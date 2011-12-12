NEW DELHI Dec 12 Indian shares rose 0.6
percent early on Monday, led by HDFC Bank and State
Bank of India, as Europe's moves to tackle the euro
zone debt woes bolstered sentiment.
Investors, however, were cautious with India's industrial
output expected to have shrank 0.5 percent in October
from the same month a year ago, its first decline in over two
years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth.
The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
up 0.62 percent at 16,313.43, with all but 5 of its components
rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.5 percent to
4,890.85.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)