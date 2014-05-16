MUMBAI May 16 Indian shares rallied to record
highs, while the rupee strengthened to near a 10-month high
against the dollar, as early vote counts in the country's
general elections showed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
and its allies leading.
The benchmark share index gained 1.5 percent in
pre-open trading, while the broader NSE share index rose
2.06 percent, both hitting record highs.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at
58.84/85 per dollar by 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT) after hitting as
much as 58.81, its strongest level against the dollar since July
26. The local unit closed at 59.29/30 on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis
points to 8.72 percent.
(Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Rafael Nam)