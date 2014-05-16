MUMBAI May 16 Indian shares rallied to record highs, while the rupee strengthened to near a 10-month high against the dollar, as early vote counts in the country's general elections showed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies leading.

The benchmark share index gained 1.5 percent in pre-open trading, while the broader NSE share index rose 2.06 percent, both hitting record highs.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 58.84/85 per dollar by 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT) after hitting as much as 58.81, its strongest level against the dollar since July 26. The local unit closed at 59.29/30 on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis points to 8.72 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Rafael Nam)