* BSE index gains as much as 6.1 pct to record high
* Rupee strengthens to up to 58.62, highest since June
* New BJP govt to face key tests with investors
(Updates with closing prices for shares; adds analyst upgrades)
By Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, May 16 Indian shares surged to record
highs while the rupee strengthened to an 11-month peak against
the dollar on Friday as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
led by Narendra Modi swept to a resounding majority in the
world's largest election.
Domestic-focused shares such as ICICI Bank Ltd and
Ambuja Cements Ltd soared, reflecting hopes the BJP
and its National Democratic Alliance are best placed to revive
an economy growing at its slowest in a decade, while exporters
like Infosys Ltd suffered from a stronger rupee.
The wider-than-expected BJP win spurred several investment
banks, including UBS and Deutsche Bank, to raise their targets
for domestic shares, as they noted indexes are still relatively
inexpensive and thus have more room to gain.
Still, most market gains were later capped and analysts
cautioned the rally will now need to be justified, as key tests
loom for the government, including the selection of a cabinet.
Other critical areas for investors include the new
government's relationship with a central bank focused on
inflation and the need to deliver a budget that can reassure
markets and credit agencies about the fiscal deficit.
"Clearly financial markets have gone far ahead of
fundamentals," said Ananth G. Narayan, co-head of wholesale
banking for South Asia at Standard Chartered in Mumbai.
"The next 100 days will be critical for the next government
to revive the investment climate."
The strong market gains come less than a year after the
country was gripped by its worst currency crisis since the
balance of payment crisis in 1991.
Although investors also credit measures taken by the
outgoing Congress party and the Reserve Bank of India for
stabilising markets, gains have accelerated since the BJP named
Modi as its candidate for prime minister in mid-September, with
the benchmark BSE index up 22 percent since then.
As a result, India has gone from one of the most vulnerable
emerging countries to one of the favourites among foreign
investors; overseas funds have poured more than $16 billion into
Indian stocks and bonds in the past six months.
The BSE gained as much as much as 6.1 percent to a record
high at 25,375,63 before ending the session up 0.9 percent - a
gain that makes it the third-best performer in Asia in dollar
terms so far this year after Indonesia and Pakistan.
The rupee strengthened to as much as 58.62 per
dollar, its highest since late June 2013, marking a 17.5 percent
gain since the record low hit in August.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much
as 10 basis points to 8.68 percent, its lowest since Feb. 6.
'WALK THE TALK'
Investors will now expect the BJP to deliver.
Most immediately, a Modi-led government is expected soon to
fill key cabinet posts such as finance minister, which is widely
seen as going to Arun Jaitley, a senior BJP leader.
As the BJP focuses on reviving growth and investments, it
will need to accommodate the RBI, whose Governor Raghuram Rajan
has made fighting inflation a priority since taking the helm of
the central bank in September.
The BJP will also need to deliver a budget that addresses
the fiscal deficit in a way that is credible to investors and
rating agencies.
The high markets hopes were reflected by the rally in
domestically focused shares that would benefit most from an
economic recovery. Analysts said Indian shares were still not
too expensive, with UBS estimating the broader NSE index
is trading at around its five-year historical average.
The subindex for banks at the broader NSE index
surged as much as 10.6 percent to a record high, putting its
gain at 38.3 percent so far this year. ICICI Bank
surged 8 percent and State Bank of India rose 7.5
percent.
Infrastructure-related sectors also gained on expectations
the new BJP government would focus on construction projects,
sending Ambuja Cements Ltd up 6.7 percent.
But shares of exporters fell, with their earnings expected
to be hurt by the surging rupee. Software outsourcer Wipro Ltd
lost 1.6 percent and drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Ltd dropped 2.5 percent.
Analysts warned that the market gains could be at risk
should the BJP end up disappointing investors.
"The to-do list is long and the ball is in the incoming
government's court to walk the talk on reviving growth and
addressing macro challenges," said Radhika Rao, an economist for
DBS in Singapore.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Swati Bhat, Neha
Dasgupta, Himank Sharma, Indulal PM and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)