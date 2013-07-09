MUMBAI, July 9 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Tuesday while bond yields dropped, following measures by the central bank and the market regulator to curb speculative trading in foreign exchange derivatives.

India's regulators toughened rules for derivatives trading in the currency market in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee, which fell to a record low of 61.21 against the dollar on Monday.

The partially convertible rupee opened at 59.80 per dollar and is currently trading at 60.05/06 in choppy trade.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 7 basis points at open to 7.50 percent, while the most-traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield fell 6 bps to 7.68 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Jijo Jacob)