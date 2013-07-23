(Repeats to attach to alerts; no changes to text)

MUMBAI, July 23 The Indian rupee and bonds opened stronger on Tuesday after the central bank further tightened gold import rules while the government said it was not ruling out a sovereign bond sale to offshore investors.

India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.

The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign bond sale and said "all options are on the table", a statement on Monday said.

At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 59.57/58 per dollar compared to its close of 59.72/73 on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down 5 basis points at 8.04 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Supriya Kurane)