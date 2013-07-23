(Repeats to attach to alerts; no changes to text)
MUMBAI, July 23 The Indian rupee and bonds
opened stronger on Tuesday after the central bank further
tightened gold import rules while the government said it was not
ruling out a sovereign bond sale to offshore investors.
India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on
Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to
reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to
domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.
The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign
bond sale and said "all options are on the table", a statement
on Monday said.
At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 59.57/58 per dollar compared to its close of
59.72/73 on Monday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down
5 basis points at 8.04 percent.
