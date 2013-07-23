MUMBAI, July 23 The Indian rupee and bonds
opened stronger on Tuesday after the central bank further
tightened gold import rules while the government said it was not
ruling out a sovereign bond sale to offshore investors.
India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on
Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to
reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to
domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.
The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign
bond sale and said "all options are on the table", a statement
on Monday said.
At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 59.57/58 per dollar compared to its close of
59.72/73 on Monday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down
5 basis points at 8.04 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Supriya Kurane)