MUMBAI, July 23 The Indian rupee and bonds opened stronger on Tuesday after the central bank further tightened gold import rules while the government said it was not ruling out a sovereign bond sale to offshore investors.

India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.

The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign bond sale and said "all options are on the table", a statement on Monday said.

At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 59.57/58 per dollar compared to its close of 59.72/73 on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down 5 basis points at 8.04 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Supriya Kurane)