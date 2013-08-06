MUMBAI Aug 6 The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday to within touch of a record low, pressuring bonds, but traders the prospect of central bank intervention could pull back the currency.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.12/13 per dollar at 0908 India time (0337 GMT), after hitting a session low of 61.16, not far from an all-time low of 61.21 hit on July 8.

Traders expect good dollar demand from importers to hurt the rupee.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading up 4 basis points at 8.24 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Rafael Nam)