MUMBAI Aug 14 The Indian rupee and bonds weakened on Wednesday as the government's increases in gold and silver import duties announced a day earlier were not seen as enough to prevent the domestic currency from sliding towards record lows.

Investors are also on hold for wholesale price inflation data due later in the day, which is expected to pick up slightly to an annual 5 percent in July, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.4/42 per dollar at 0912 India time (0342 GMT) versus its close of 61.19/20 on Tuesday and near a record low of 61.80 hit earlier this month.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading up 6 basis points at 8.46 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)