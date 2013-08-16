MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian government bonds fell, while the rupee rose slightly on Friday following the latest round of measures from the central bank to prop up the currency.

India imposed restrictions on foreign exchange outflows and gold imports on Wednesday in a new attempt to defend the rupee, as a spike in inflation added pressure on policymakers to curb a crippling external deficit.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.33/34 per dollar at 0905 India time (0335 GMT), slightly stronger from its Wednesday's close of 61.43/44. Financial markets were closed on Thursday for a national holiday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 3 basis points at 8.53 percent from its previous close. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)