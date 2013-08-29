MUMBAI Aug 29 The Indian rupee rallied sharply to sub 67 per dollar levels on Thursday after the central bank said it would supply dollars to oil companies through a separate window in its latest attempt to shore up the currency.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 66.90/91 per dollar at 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT), 2.8 percent stronger than its close of 68.80/81 on Wednesday, when it hit a record low of 68.85.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield also gained tracking the rupee, with the yield falling as much as 21 basis points to 8.75 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Anand Basu)