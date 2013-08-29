MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MUMBAI Aug 29 The Indian rupee rallied sharply to sub 67 per dollar levels on Thursday after the central bank said it would supply dollars to oil companies through a separate window in its latest attempt to shore up the currency.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 66.90/91 per dollar at 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT), 2.8 percent stronger than its close of 68.80/81 on Wednesday, when it hit a record low of 68.85.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield also gained tracking the rupee, with the yield falling as much as 21 basis points to 8.75 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Anand Basu)
