MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian rupee and bonds rallied on Thursday as measures announced by the central bank chief Raghuram Rajan late on Wednesday raised hopes of a new approach to the current crisis, while the move to start a discounted swap window for banks also aided.

The Reserve Bank of India will offer a swap window to banks for fresh dollar deposits mobilised from non-resident Indians, which will be available to lenders until Nov. 30, 2013.

The partially convertible rupee was at 65.95/96 per dollar compared with its close of 67.0650/0750 on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped as much as 22 basis points to 8.17 percent.

The broader NSE index rose 1.94 percent in pre-open trade.

For a factbox on the measures announced by Rajan, see: (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)