MUMBAI, Sept 24 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield dropped sharply at open after the government stuck to its
borrowing schedule for the second half of the fiscal year, but
soon turned flat as there was no clarity yet on the bond switch
programme.
The government will borrow 2.35 trillion rupees from the
market in the second half of the fiscal year starting in October
it said, but did not detail how the 500-billion-rupee bond
switch will happen.
The rupee weakened on the back of lower Asian currencies.
For a snapshot of Asian currencies see:
The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened down
8 basis points at 8.77 percent. The partially convertible rupee
dropped to 62.79/80 per dollar versus its previous
close of 62.60/61 on Monday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)