* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.72 percent, down 7 bps
* RBI says will take liquidity action as needed, including
OMOs
* INR gains after RBI relaxes minimum maturity rule for
banks' overseas borrowing
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian government bonds rose on
Thursday after the central bank assured markets it would ensure
adequate cash and also buy debt via open market operations if
needed.
The Reserve Bank of India's comments, announced after
trading hours on Wednesday, came as yields had risen by 60 basis
points (bps) after a surprise hike in the repo rate on Friday
and on worries about the fiscal second borrowing programme of
the government.
Cash continues to be tight, though the overnight borrowing
rate has come off after the RBI lowered its marginal standing
facility rate by 75 bps to 9.5 percent.
The RBI has been injecting about 1.5 trillion rupees ($23.91
billion) on a daily basis via the repo auction, the export
credit refinance facility and the marginal standing facility
taken together.
Bond dealers have been hoping that the central bank would
provide some intervention through open market bond purchases to
help tight cash conditions. It last bought bonds from the
secondary market in late August.
"It is a positive for the market. While one expected the
yields to cool off after the cut in MSF rate, the longer-end was
not too exuberant because of the supply," said Lakshmi Iyer,
head of fixed income at Kotak Mutual Fund.
"The assurance by the RBI serves two purposes - it will
bring the curve down as well as anchor the long-end."
Nearly one-third of a federal bond auction on Monday had to
be underwritten by primary dealers after poor demand from
investors.
The government will sell another 140 billion rupees of bonds
on Friday, in the last sale of the fiscal first half that ends
in September.
It will also borrow 2.35 trillion rupees between October and
March.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at
8.72 percent, down 7 basis points. It fell to an intraday low of
8.67 percent.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year rate INRSMONM5YFIX= closed 4 bps lower at 8.35
percent, while the one-year rate INRANONM1YFIX= ended 3 bps down
at 8.76 percent.
Bonds were also helped by gains in the rupee which rose
after the RBI relaxed the minimum maturity tenure for banks'
foreign currency borrowings to one year from three years, in
order to use the central bank's swap facility which was set up
to support the ailing rupee.
The partially convertible currency ended stronger
on the day at 62.07/08 per dollar versus its close of 62.44/45
on Wednesday.
However, comments from RBI chief Raghuram Rajan on the
central bank being worried about high inflation even after
stripping out the effects of food prices, led to bonds giving up
some gains.
($1 = 62.7350 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Kim Coghill and Anupama Dwivedi)