MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian stocks, bonds and the rupee rallied on Wednesday after the central bank held rates steady despite the high retail and wholesale price inflation which had prompted investors to discount a quarter percentage point rate increase.

The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly kept the policy interest rate on hold on Wednesday, despite calling current inflation too high, citing the prospect of easing retail prices and its concerns about the weak domestic economy.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 15 basis points on the day to 8.76 percent after the policy review.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.81/82 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.01/02.

The benchmark BSE share index was up 1.1 percent, while the Nifty rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)