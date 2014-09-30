MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose on Tuesday after the central bank said upside risks to its January 2016 inflation target of 6 percent are significant and its future policy stance will be influenced by this inflation target.

The central bank also said it would cut the ceiling on bonds that must be held-to-maturity from the current 24 percent to 22 percent in stages starting in the bi-weekly cycle beginning Jan. 10, 2015. It expects to complete the process by September 2015.

By 11:10 a.m. (0540 GMT), the benchmark 10-year paper was at 8.50 percent, up 3 basis points from pre-policy levels.

The share market reversed direction to be down 0.1 percent from up 0.1 percent pre-policy, but trading was choppy.

The partially convertible rupee was little changed at 61.71 per dollar versus 61.67 just before the policy. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)