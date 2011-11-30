MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and the rupee trimmed their fall, while bond yields inched marginally lower after data showed the September quarter growth was in line with expectations.

India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, in line with expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.

At 11:05 a.m. (0535 GMT), the main share index was trading down 0.4 percent, trimming its fall from 0.7 before the data.

The rupee was trading at 52.12/13 per dollar, from 52.15/16 earlier.

The yield on the new 10-year benchmark bond eased briefly to 8.76 percent, from 8.77 percent before the data. It had closed at 8.83 percent on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; ; editing by Malini Menon)