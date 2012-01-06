MUMBAI Demand for gold eased in India, the world's top consumer, on Friday as prices in the local market rose following a rise in the overseas market, dealers said. A strong rupee, however, limited the gains.

* The most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 27,850 rupees per 10 grams by 0941 GMT.

* "Indian consumers are becoming more and more price sensitive. They are avoiding purchases above $1,620 per ounce level," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion. He sees buying emerging at around $1,590 level .

* "If rupee remains at current level, we can see demand at that level."

* International spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,626.84 an ounce, on course for a weekly rise of 3.7 percent, its strongest in a month as investors nervous over the euro zone debt crisis sought safety in bullion.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted gold, rose to 52.7575/7650 to the dollar from 52.98/99 on Thursday, aided by foreign investors buying into local debt.

* India has made hallmarking gold jewellery mandatory, a senior government minister said on Wednesday, a move that could boost demand in the world's biggest gold market by taking care of quality worries.

* Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2011, cutting full-year imports by 8.4 percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit demand, Bombay Bullion Association President Prithviraj Kothari said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)