MUMBAI Dec 15 A sharp fall in gold and silver prices failed to lift physical demand in India, the world's top buyer, as consumers were expecting much steeper fall in coming weeks, dealers said.

* The most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 1.04 percent lower at 27,890 rupees per 10 grams by 2:44 p.m.

* Earlier in the day, the contract that has fallen 3 percent in two days hit a low of 27,718 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 3.

* "Gold demand was weak. People were expecting bigger fall. They don't think it is the bottom," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.

* "But if it reverses trend and rises today, then again, people will think it is changing trend and they may enter into the market tomorrow," the dealer said.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The Indian rupee sank to a record low for the fourth day in a row on Thursday as investors grew increasingly bearish about the outlook for both the domestic and global economies.

* Wedding season demand has tapered off and will re-start in mid-January to last through March.

* International spot gold was steady on Thursday, after falling 3.5 percent in the previous session, but prices continued to hover near a 2-1/2-month low as investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday =======================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 27,850 28,765

Silver .999/kg 52,450 56,500

At 2:45 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change ========================================================

Feb gold 27,889 -294

Mar silver 53,403 -929 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)