UPDATE 2-Italy's borrowing costs hit multi-month lows as election worries recede
* U.S.-Germany spread near 1-month high as Fed rate hike looms
MUMBAI Dec 15 A sharp fall in gold and silver prices failed to lift physical demand in India, the world's top buyer, as consumers were expecting much steeper fall in coming weeks, dealers said.
* The most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 1.04 percent lower at 27,890 rupees per 10 grams by 2:44 p.m.
* Earlier in the day, the contract that has fallen 3 percent in two days hit a low of 27,718 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 3.
* "Gold demand was weak. People were expecting bigger fall. They don't think it is the bottom," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
* "But if it reverses trend and rises today, then again, people will think it is changing trend and they may enter into the market tomorrow," the dealer said.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The Indian rupee sank to a record low for the fourth day in a row on Thursday as investors grew increasingly bearish about the outlook for both the domestic and global economies.
* Wedding season demand has tapered off and will re-start in mid-January to last through March.
* International spot gold was steady on Thursday, after falling 3.5 percent in the previous session, but prices continued to hover near a 2-1/2-month low as investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday =======================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,850 28,765
Silver .999/kg 52,450 56,500
At 2:45 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change ========================================================
Feb gold 27,889 -294
Mar silver 53,403 -929 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* U.S.-Germany spread near 1-month high as Fed rate hike looms
LJUBLJANA, June 13 The European Central Bank has said Slovenia's draft law that aims to introduce some official supervision over the country's central bank may not be compatible with EU rules.