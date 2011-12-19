MUMBAI Dec 19 Demand for gold in India,
the world's top buyer, was subdued on Monday as buyers were
postponing purchases as they felt there was an inauspicious
phase currently, while some awaited a bigger fall in prices,
dealers said.
* "Despite the fall in prices, consumers are not buying due
to an inauspicious period. Demand will improve only after
January 14," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Chenaji Narsinghji,
a Mumbai-based jeweller.
According to the Hindu calendar an inauspicious month, known
as Khar Mass, started on Dec. 16 and will end on Jan. 14, 2012,
he said.
* The most-active February gold contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.2 percent lower at 27,580 rupees
per 10 grams by 2:56 p.m.
* International spot gold prices fell nearly one percent on
Monday, extending last week's loss which was the biggest in
nearly three months, as rating agency Fitch's warning on
downgrading France kept investors on edge about the situation in
Europe.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, fell on
Monday on heightened risk aversion, as regional instability
fears following North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death sent
Asian currencies down.
* Some buyers were on the sidelines expecting further falls
in prices, dealers said.
* A Reuters poll of 20 hedge fund managers, economists and
traders showed expectations for international spot gold prices
to fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and
they are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until
later 2012 at the earliest.
* The rupee's fall meant local spot gold prices
gained from Friday despite the weak demand.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=======================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,630 27,538
Silver .999/kg 52,685 53,670
At 3:00 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
===========================================================
Feb gold 27,589 -47
Mar silver 52,844 -870
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)