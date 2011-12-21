MUMBAI Dec 21 Gold prices in India rose
for a third straight day to stay above 28,000 rupees per 10
grams for the first time in a week, denting physical demand
which has been subdued so far this week, dealers said.
* The most-active February gold contract on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.61 percent higher at 28,036
rupees per 10 grams by 2:10 p.m.
* "Demand is muted. Jewellers tend to restock during this
period as they prepare for the wedding season, but the price
above 28,000 rupees discouraged them," said a Mumbai-based
dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
* International spot gold rose to a one-week high on
Wednesday as encouraging data from the United States and Germany
helped ease fears about an economic slowdown, with a weak dollar
adding support to prices.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. On Wednesday it
appreciated and capped the upside in bullion.
* A Reuters poll of 20 hedge fund managers, economists and
traders showed expectations for international spot gold prices
to fall below $1,500 an ounce over the next three months and
they are unlikely to retest September's all-time highs until
later 2012 at the earliest.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Wednesday Tuesday
==============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,080 27,733
Silver .999/kg 53,570 52,663
At 2:11 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================================
Feb gold 28,030 163
Mar silver 53,736 249
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)